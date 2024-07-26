



New Delhi: The Chinese Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, lauded the Indian Navy for successfully evacuating a Chinese mariner from a bulk carrier who was in critical condition.





Giving an update on the crew member, the Chinese envoy said he is undergoing follow-up treatment.





"We highly appreciate the emergency medical rescue provided by the Indian Navy @indiannavy to a Chinese crew member. Now the Chinese citizen is undergoing follow-up treatment. People-First and Life-First are the common philosophy in China and India," envoy Xu posted on X.





The Maritime Rescue Co-ordination Centre (MRCC), Mumbai, received a distress call on July 23 from bulk carrier ZHONG SHAN MEN 200 Nm (approximately 370 km) from Mumbai, reporting heavy blood loss due to a critical injury to a 51-year-old Chinese mariner and requesting immediate evacuation.





Responding to the medical emergency, a Seeking helicopter was launched from Indian Naval Air Station INS Shikra at 0550 hrs. Despite the challenging conditions, with winds over 45 knots & the ship experiencing heavy roll, compounded by the non-availability of a clear area on the continuous deck, the patient was successfully airlifted from the bridge wing of the vessel.





The patient was transported back to the air station by an Indian Navy helicopter and was subsequently shifted to a hospital for further medical management.





ICGS Samrat in the area was also diverted to render assistance. This joint operation coordinated by the MRCC (MBI) with the Indian Navy led to the safe and timely evacuation of the patient.





Meanwhile, EAM Jaishankar met Chinese Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, on the sidelines of the ASEAN meetings on Thursday, and reiterated the need to ensure "full respect" for the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and past agreements.





Jaishankar asserted that the stabilisation of ties is in the mutual interest of both the countries. The two leaders also agreed on the need to give strong guidance to complete the disengagement process.





