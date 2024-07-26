



Vientiane: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of ASEAN events in Laos' Vientiane on Friday.





In a picture shared by the Russian Embassy in India, Jaishankar and Lavrov were seen sharing a laugh as they shook hands.





Russian Embassy in India stated on social media platform X, "#Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and #India's External Affairs Minister Dr S.Jaishankar @DrSJaishankar met on the sidelines of #ASEAN events."





Previously, the two leaders had met on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Heads of State Council meeting in Astana. During his meeting with Lavrov on July 3, Jaishankar raised "strong concern about Indian nationals" currently in the war zone in Russia. The two leaders also discussed the "global strategic landscape" and exchanged assessments and views.





In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Good to meet Russian FM Sergey Lavrov in Astana today. Wide ranging conversation on our bilateral partnership and contemporary issues. Noted the progress in many areas since our last meeting in December 2023."





"Raised our strong concern on Indian nationals who are currently in the war zone. Pressed for their safe and expeditious return. Also discussed the global strategic landscape and exchanged assessments and views," he added.





Earlier in the day, Jaishankar, who is on a visit to Vientiane from July 25-28, participated in the ASEAN meeting. In his remarks, Jaishankar said that political, economic and security cooperation with ASEAN is of the utmost priority.





Jaishankar said that for India, ASEAN is the cornerstone of its Act East policy, the Indo-Pacific vision that was built on it and the people-to-people linkages that India is constantly seeking to expand.





Jaishankar thanked Minister for Foreign Affairs of Singapore Vivian Balakrishnan, for his wishes on the former's reappointment and said he looked forward to working with him in the future. He also appreciated Balakrishnan's role as country coordinator.





As the Philippines will take over as the next country coordinator, Jaishankar said that he looked forward to working closely with the Secretary of Foreign Affairs of the Philippines, Enrique Manalo.





He congratulated Laos for the chairmanship of ASEAN. "I extend our fullest support for the successful chairmanship [to Lao PDR]. I also thank our colleague and Lao PDR for the warm welcome and hospitality."





He welcomed Timor-Leste as an observer in the meeting. "Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that we will open an embassy in Delhi. We are proceeding to do so very shortly and in fact, we will be undertaking high-level visits there as well."





"I extend my deepest appreciation to all of you for strengthening ASEAN India relations through substantive and tangible cooperation identified under the ASEAN India Plan of Action," Jaishankar said, adding that he looked forward to further discussions.





