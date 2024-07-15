



Bangalore: Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth on Monday said that public sector aerospace and defence company Hindustan Aeronautics Limited has a huge role to play in achieving the 'Make in India dream' in Defence, as he called upon the company to contribute towards achieving 'Viksit Bharat'.





Seth visited the HAL facilities here and while addressing HAL's top management, he assured the company of government support. He called upon the Bangalore-headquartered company to ensure that the various challenges in design and development as well as production and delivery are addressed in time to contribute to achieving Viksit Bharat as envisaged by the government.





In an official statement, the company said, "HAL made the presentation, covering its product profile (the present and the future), current ROH (Repair and Overhaul), aircraft upgrade and modifications, avionics developments, exports, engine production, manned and unmanned aerial vehicles, indigenisation measures, civil MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Operations) initiatives and support given to various ISRO platforms."





Later, the minister visited HAL's TEJAS and Helicopter divisions. C B Ananthakrishnan, CMD (Additional Charge) thanked the minister for the support given by the government and said that HAL has taken proactive measures to overcome the challenges in different areas of its operations.





This report is auto-generated from a syndicated feed







