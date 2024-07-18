



New Delhi: The death toll among security forces in the Jammu region between 2021 and now has climbed to a staggering 51 personnel, including the latest killing of three Jawans and a Captain in an ambush by unidentified terrorists in Doda.





An analysis of data shared by security agencies and publicly available information determined the casualties among the forces.





This year alone, 11 security personnel have lost their lives, including four Army Jawans in Doda, five soldiers on 8 July in Kathua, one IAF personnel in May in Poonch and a CRPF personnel in June.





Sources in the security establishment pointed out that the kill ratio was stacked against security forces. While 62 terrorists have been shot dead in the Jammu region since 2021, the casualties among security personnel stood at 51 and of civilians at 19, they added.





“Among the 62 terrorists killed since 2021, 21 each were killed in Poonch and Rajouri — mostly while attempting infiltration. On the other hand, the majority of casualties among security forces took place inside the hinterland and in ambushes set up by a group of infiltrated terrorists who are acting with impunity,” a source said, explaining the death toll.





In November last year a troubling trend of killings in the Jammu division, which had been peaceful for nearly 15 years.





The pattern, which was a new terror tactic since 2020, saw security forces either being ambushed as they went about normal operations or being lured into one.





The famed 9 Para SF of the Indian Army had also witnessed a total of eight casualties last year.





In terms of numbers, the total casualties among security forces stood at 14 in 2021, 5 in 2022 and 20 in 2023.





Incidentally, the current Northern Army Commander Lt Gen M.V. Suchindra Kumar, has served as the Commander of the 16 Corps from 14 October 2020 to 28 October 2021.





Current Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi served as the Northern Army Commander from 1 February 2022 to 18 February this year.





Agencies







