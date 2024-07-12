



Bangalore: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has commissioned a Bangalore-based firm to indigenously develop a receiver chip to acquire and disseminate Indian time for Navigation using the Indian Constellation (NavIC) developed by ISRO.





The IRNSS satellites, through NavIC, aim at providing directional mapping support to land, rail and air-based users to find routes to destinations easier. Presently, the service is largely dependent on the Global Positioning System (GPS) provided by the US constellation of navigation satellites.





DRDO and ISRO sources said while ISRO has already developed IRNSS satellites and is working towards making NavIC available to the common man, DRDO is indigenously developing a receiver chip and will give IRNSS Network Timing (IRNWT) time for dissemination.





DRDO has commissioned Bengaluru-based Accord Software and Systems Pvt Ltd (ASSPL), which will develop a customised and flexible timing system as per range requirements for NavIC. Sources in ASSPL said, “We are developing a completely Indian-made receiver for defence and commercial applications.





The need for this arose after the experience during the Kargil war where India’s request to the US for use of Global Positioning System (GPS) technology for information of the area was denied. We are now depending on GPS technology even on our mobile phones.”





The latest development will also significantly help the defence sector. “Work is on to shift Indian-based receivers, where the sector will have complete control. It is a 24-month project that began on July 1,” ASSPL sources said.





ASSPL is one of the seven private firms with which DRDO has partnered under the Technology Development Fund scheme. DRDO took to social media to announce the seven projects assigned to MSMEs and start ups in the defence and aerospace sectors.





DRDO has also taken up a project with Bangalore-based Craftlogic Labs Private Limited to develop a mechanism to detect the icing condition inflight, which occurs when water droplets are super-cooled when they come in contact with the external surfaces of the aircraft.





They are also used in switching on the anti-icing mechanism in the aircraft. DRDO is also working with Noida-based Oxygen-2 Innovation Private Limited to develop Indigenous Scenario and Sensor Simulation Toolkit; with Pune-based Sagar Defence Engineering Pvt Ltd to develop Underwater Launched Unmanned Aerial Vehicle; with Kochi-based IROV Technologies Pvt Limited to develop Long-range Remotely Operated Vehicles for Detection and Neutralisation; with Chennai-based Data Pattern (India) Limited to develop Radar Signal Processor with Active Antenna Array Simulator; and with Coimbatore- based Alohatech Private Limited to develop Graphene Based Smart & E-textiles for Multifunctional Wearable Applications.





(With Inputs From Agencies)








