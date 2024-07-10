



The Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) has developed an indigenous Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) system for the Indian Navy's Kalvari-class submarines. This AIP system will enhance the submarines' ability to stay underwater for extended periods, significantly boosting their stealth capabilities.





The AIP system, developed by DRDO's Naval Materials Research Laboratory (NMRL), is based on fuel cell technology. It will be retrofitted onto the INS Kalvari submarine during its first major refit in September next year. The AIP system will enable the submarine to stay submerged for almost two weeks.





The agreement for the integration of the indigenous AIP system was signed between DRDO and Naval Group France in January 2023. Naval Group France will certify the AIP design for integration into the Kalvari-class submarines. This collaboration between DRDO and Naval Group France is part of the strategic bilateral cooperation between France and India in the field of underwater defence and deterrence.





The AIP system developed by DRDO is a significant step towards achieving the goal of Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) in defence technology. It is worth noting that AIP technology is currently possessed by only a few countries, including the US, France, China, the UK, and Russia.





The integration of the indigenous AIP system onto the Kalvari-class submarines will enhance the Indian Navy's underwater capabilities, making the submarines more silent and lethal. This development is part of Project-75, a collaboration between DRDO and Larsen & Toubro (L&T). L&T, as the primary industry partner, will be responsible for the manufacture and integration of the AIP modules.





In conclusion, the indigenous AIP system developed by DRDO will significantly enhance the underwater endurance and stealth capabilities of the Indian Navy's Kalvari-class submarines. The AIP system, based on fuel cell technology, will be retrofitted onto the INS Kalvari submarine during its first major refit in September next year. This development is a major step towards achieving self-reliance in defence technology and strengthening India's naval capabilities.





Our Bureau







