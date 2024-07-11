



Quetta: A violent attack on Pashtun Tahafuz Movement leader (PTM) Gilaman Wazir in Islamabad, which left him severely injured, has drawn widespread attention.





On Wednesday prominent Baloch leader Sammi Deen Baloch condemned the attack urging the culprits to be punished.





In a post on X, Sammi Deen Baloch said, "The attack on PTM leader and poet Gilaman Wazir in Islamabad is deeply distressing. The assassination attempt on Gilaman is strongly condemned. We urge a comprehensive investigation into this incident to ensure that those responsible are arrested and punished. Our thoughts and prayers are with him for a swift and full recovery."





Previously, the US chapter of PTM issued a statement demanding that Gilaman Wazir should be shifted from Pakistan to Germany for medical treatment, calling it an extremely important step for his proper treatment and survival.





"Gilaman Wazir, a PTM activist, is fighting for his life after a brutal attack in Islamabad. We urgently need to transfer him to Germany for critical medical treatment. @GermanyinPAK, we implore you to expedite his visa process immediately. His life depends on it," the US Chapter of PTM posted on X.





Jessica Kroner, a human rights activist and consulting editor for Peace for Asia, a Geneva-based institution researching Human Rights, Gender and issues of minorities, also raised the same issue and demanded Wazir's transfer to Germany stating that there are "not enough medical facilities" in Pakistan to save his life.





In her post on 'X', she demanded that the Pakistani administration provide an air ambulance for the severely injured human rights defender. "I'm Jessica, a German national, and I've been actively involved with the Pashtun Protection Movement in Pakistan for multiple years," she stated.





"One of our colleagues, a renowned poet and revolutionary figure in the Pashtun Protection Movement (PTM), Gelaman Wazir, is in Islamabad. He has been severely injured. The doctors are recommending that he be evacuated to Germany as soon as possible, the necessary medical facilities to treat his condition are not available here. We urgently request the government of Pakistan to provide an air ambulance to transport him to Germany for critical medical care. We appreciate your prompt attention to this matter, as every minute counts in saving his life," the post further read.





Previously, the abduction of PTM founder, Manzoor Pashteen last year gathered international attention.





According, to a report published by Al Jazeera, Pashteen was allegedly abducted by Pakistan's intelligence agencies a day after he was arrested for addressing a protest to demand free cross-border movement with neighbouring Afghanistan. At that time Pashteen was travelling to Turbat from the border town of Chaman in Balochistan province.





Zubair Shah, a senior PTM member at the time, stated that Pashteen was brought to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, from where he was allegedly abducted by officials belonging to Pakistan's intelligence agencies, controlled by the military.





"After his arrest, he was taken northwards to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He was brought to a police station in Dera Ismail Khan city in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, from where he was taken away by unknown men," Shah further told Al Jazeera from Dera Ismail Khan. At that time, PTM-United States' had alleged that Pahsteen was subjected to "relentless torture" in prison.





"Manzoor Pashteen has been subjected to relentless torture by Punjabi police in jail. The international community cannot ignore this. Urgently calling for solidarity to denounce these severe human rights violations and demand Pashteen's immediate release. Silence is complicity," the US Chapter of PTM posted on X.





