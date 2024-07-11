The Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) has developed an innovative rubber track system for the Zorawar Light Tank, which is designed for high-altitude warfare and operations in steep mountains and water bodies. This rubber track system is a significant innovation amidst the traditional steel track designs equipped with detachable rubber pads equipped on MBTs like the Arjun MK-1A and other international designs. The rubber tracks provide several advantages in high-altitude regions, including improved manoeuvrability and traction on the difficult hard and grainy terrains.





The Zorawar Light Tank, weighing 25 tons, has been developed jointly by the DRDO and Larsen and Toubro (L&T). It is specifically engineered to navigate steep mountains and cross water bodies such as rivers. The tank's rubber track system enhances its capability to operate in high-altitude areas, which are challenging for heavier main battle tanks.





The Zorawar Light Tank project is part of the Indian Army's efforts to enhance its rapid deployment and manoeuvrability in high-altitude regions, particularly in response to security situations in remote and inaccessible areas. The tank is named after the 19th-century Dogra General Zorawar Singh. The Indian Army plans to induct the Zorawar Light Tanks by 2027.





The development of the Zorawar Light Tank is a significant advancement for the Indian armed forces stationed along the border with China in Ladakh. The tank's rubber track system, along with other features, will contribute to bolstering the Indian Army's mountain warfare capabilities.





