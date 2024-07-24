



New Delhi: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar met Tulia Ackson, the President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and Speaker of the National Assembly of Tanzania, on Tuesday in New Delhi.





The two leaders discussed relations as well as Parliamentary exchanges during the talks.





"Glad to meet President, Inter-Parliamentary Union and Speaker of the National Assembly of Tanzania @TuliaAckson this afternoon," Jaishankar wrote in a post on X.





"Discussed relations as well as Parliamentary exchanges. Exchanged views on development challenges of the Global South as well as reformed multilateralism," it added.





Earlier today, the President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and Speaker of the National Assembly of the United Republic of Tanzania, Dr Tulia Ackson, called on Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at the Parliament House Complex.





Birla expressed hope that Dr Ackson's visit would further enhance bilateral relations between the two countries.





Birla emphasized that India and Tanzania share a long-standing and friendly relationship, and he hoped that Dr Ackson's visit would serve to strengthen these relations further.





With an outlook to enhance parliamentary cooperation between India and Tanzania, Birla felt that regular exchanges of parliamentary delegations and ongoing discussions on common interests were vital.





Birla also proposed the establishment of Zonal Training Centres for Parliamentary Studies, Training, and Capacity Building to support democratic institutions globally.





Lok Sabha speaker Birla also took to his official X handle and said, "Had a warm interaction with Dr. Tulia Ackson, President of IPU Parliament and Speaker, National Assembly of Tanzania. I mentioned about the glorious democratic journey of India and our commitment to mainstream women through milestone legislations like 'Nari Shakti Vandan Vidheyak."





In another post, Birla added, "Also shared thoughts on strengthening cooperation between Parliament of India and IPU. Hoped that through IPU, we will be able to make democratic institutions more meaningful in the world. Both of us reaffirmed our commitment to cement parliamentary cooperation between India and Tanzania."





At the outset, Birla extended a warm welcome to the delegation on behalf of the Parliament of India and the Indian people.





Recalling his brief interaction with the IPU President on the sidelines of the recently concluded BRICS Conference, he expressed joy at being able to welcome her to the Parliament of India to witness firsthand the proceedings of the Budget Session.





He said, "The Budget Session is one of the most critical sessions of our Parliament, where the government's financial proposals are meticulously reviewed, debated, and approved by the House."





(With Inputs From Agencies)







