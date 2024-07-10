



New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will host his counterparts for the 2nd BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers' Retreat in New Delhi on July 11-12.





The Retreat will present an opportunity for the Foreign Ministers of BIMSTEC nations to discuss avenues to broaden and deepen cooperation in various sectors, including security, connectivity, trade and investment, people-to-people contacts etc in the Bay of Bengal region and littoral, according to Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).





The first edition of the BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers' Retreat was held in Thailand's Bangkok on 17 July 2023. BIMSTEC comprises seven Member States - Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Thailand.





The MEA noted, "The Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC), brings together seven countries of South and South East Asia for multifaceted cooperation."





Bhutan's Foreign Minister DN Dhungyel and Myanmar's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister U Than Swe on Wednesday arrived in New Delhi to attend the BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers' Retreat.





Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that Dhungyel's visit will further strengthen the close bonds of friendship and cooperation between India and Bhutan.





In a post on X, Jaiswal stated, "Warm welcome to @FMBhutan D.N. Dhungyel as he arrives in New Delhi for the BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers' Retreat. The visit will further strengthen close bonds of friendship and cooperation between India & Bhutan and advance regional cooperation."





Sharing details regarding Myanmar Deputy PM's visit, Jaiswal in a post on X stated, "Deputy PM & FM U Than Swe of Myanmar arrives to a warm welcome in New Delhi for the BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers' Retreat. Productive discussions on strengthening regional cooperation for a prosperous, connected and secure Bay of Bengal region lie ahead."





For India, the BIMSTEC regional forum acts as a convergence of its "Neighbourhood First" policy, or "Act East" outlook and the interests of the Indian Ocean.





Earlier in June, EAM Jaishankar extended wishes on BIMSTEC Day and reiterated India's commitment to achieve shared prosperity through a resilient and open BIMSTEC region.





Taking to X, Jaishankar stated, "Warm wishes on BIMSTEC Day! India reiterates its commitment to achieve shared prosperity through a resilient and open BIMSTEC region. May our time-honoured links grow even stronger."





