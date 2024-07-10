



Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has sought intervention of the Ladakh Lt Governor Brigadier (Retd) B D Mishra to complete several border road projects after the work was suspended on the directions of the wildlife department in the Union territory, an official said on Wednesday. Chief Engineer, Project Vijayak, Brigadier Vinay Bahl and Chief Engineer, Project Himank, Brigadier Vishal Srivastava raised the issue of the suspended work with the Lt Governor after they called on him here, the official said.





Briefing Mishra about the construction of new roads along with the widening of existing roads in the border areas of Ladakh, the delegation informed him about the clearance taken by them from the wildlife board for the construction and widening of these roads.





Brig Bahl informed about the direction received from the wildlife department of Ladakh to stop the construction and widening of the road.





He apprised the Lt Governor of the issues faced by them in completing the said project within the stipulated timeframe and requested his intervention, the official said.





Brig Srivastava also informed Mishra of the issue faced by them in the construction of new roads in the Changthang area, the official said.





Taking note of the issues raised by the officers, the Lt Governor asked them to meet Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Brij Mohan Sharma, to find a viable solution to address their issues as these projects will not only benefit the people of Ladakh but also the country on the security front, the official said.





Meanwhile, a team from NITI Aayog led by programme director, security, Maj Gen (Retd) K Narayanan separately called on the Lt Governor and apprised him of the launch of the 'Sampoornata Abhiyan' in Leh and Kargil districts.





Sampoornata Abhiyan aims to improve health, nutrition, education, and agriculture sectors, Narayanan said, adding "they are partners in the development of Ladakh and would provide expertise in different fields in which the Union territory needs hand-holding".



