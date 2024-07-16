



Port Louis: Mauritius Minister of External Affairs, Maneesh Gobin on Tuesday expressed gratitude to India for its unwavering support to Mauritius.





Gobin called it a 'momentous day' as he inaugurated development projects with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar as India extended its support to Mauritius.





In a post on X, Gobin said, "We express our deep gratitude to @DrSJaishankar for reaffirming #India consistent support to #Mauritius regarding the #ChagosArchipelago, in alignment with India's principled stance on #decolonisation, #sovereignty, and #TerritorialIntegrity. @MEABharat @MEAIndia @HCI_PortLouis"





Gobin said Jaishankar and he inaugurated High Impact Community Development Projects, exchanged MoUs, and handed over OCI cards.





In a post on X, he said, "A momentous day as we inaugurate High Impact Community Development Projects, exchange MoUs, and hand over OCI cards in #Mauritius by DrSJaishankar. Deep gratitude to #India for its unwavering support and commitment to our shared vision. #IndiaMauritius @MEABharat @MEAIndia @HCI_PortLouis"





External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday arrived in Mauritius for a two-day official visit. He thanked Mauritius Foreign Minister Maneesh Gobin for his warm welcome and stated that he looked forward to productive engagements to take forward the special relationship between the two nations.





In a post on X, Jaishankar stated, "Namaste Mauritius! Thank Foreign Minister @ManeeshGobin for the warm welcome. Look forward to productive engagements to take forward this special relationship."





This comes around a month after PM Jugnauth visited India for the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with his new cabinet and Council of Ministers.





The visit marks one of Jaishankar's first bilateral engagements following his re-appointment in the PM Modi-led government. Previously, Jaishankar visited Mauritius in February 2021.





India and Mauritius enjoy close and longstanding relations, owing to historical, demographic and cultural reasons, according to MEA. A key reason for the special ties is the fact that Indian-origin people comprise nearly 70 per cent of Mauritius' population of 1.2 million people.





