



Port Louis: Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth said that the overall scope of space cooperation between India and Mauritius will foster a new era, that would allow the flow of data relating to the territory.





He made the remarks at the inauguration of projects and the exchange of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and Mauritius in Port Louis. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was present on the occasion. Pravind Jugnauth spoke about his meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.





He said, "This morning, I had a bilateral meeting with His Excellency, Dr Jaishankar. During this, we had truthful discussions on the future contours of a strategic partnership between Mauritius and India. A moment ago, we proceeded with an e-inauguration of 12 high-impact community development projects which will benefit the entire population."





Speaking about the exchange of project plan document for India-Mauritius joint satellite between ISRO and MRIC, Jugnauth said, "Following the launching ceremony, we had exchange of instruments, cooperation which relate to development of National institute for curriculum research, Mauritius for the Mauritius Institute of Education, the digitisation of the Indian immigration archives at the Mahatma Gandhi Institute, the Indian Council for Cultural Relations, and the Chair for Sanskrit and Indian philosophy at the Mahatma Gandhi Institute, the exchange of the project plan document for India-Mauritius joint satellite between the Indian Space Research Organisation and Mauritius Research and Innovation Council."





He stressed that Mauritius remains committed to maximise the use of renewable energy as mentioned in the renewable energy roadmap 2030.





Stressing that space cooperation will foster a new era, Jugnauth said, "The overall scope of the India-Mauritius space cooperation will foster a new era, which will allow the flow of data pertaining to our territory, the establishment of India-Mauritius space portal providing value-added services and will unlock new avenues for the utilisation of space technologies. Mauritius remains committed to maximise the use of renewable energy as laid out in the renewable energy roadmap 2030. I know we can count on India's support in achieving these objectives."





He recalled his participation at the G20 Summit held under India's Presidency in Delhi in September last year.





Jugnauth said, "Invitation extended by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi which allowed me to represent Mauritius at 2023 G20 summit, held in New Delhi provided our republic with a high-level platform to voice our concerns and ambitions regarding the various challenges posed by climate change."





He announced that the Mauritius government has setup a committee to devise a set of guidelines and a master plan to revive the Ganga Talao spiritual sanctuary compound into a religious and cultural hub.





Mauritius PM said, "You will recall that during the recent of President Droupadi Murmu, it was announced that the government of India will support Mauritius in redevelopment of the sacred Ganga Talao spiritual sanctuary compound into religious and cultural hub. In that regard, I am pleased to announce that the government of Mauritius has setup a committee to devise a set of guidelines and masterplan to revive the sacred place. The government of India will help us in implementing the project."





Earlier in the day, EAM Jaishankar arrived in Mauritius for a two-day official visit. He thanked Mauritius Foreign Minister Maneesh Gobin for his warm welcome and stated that he looked forward to productive engagements to take forward the special relationship between the two nations.





In a post on X, Jaishankar stated, "Namaste Mauritius! Thank Foreign Minister @ManeeshGobin for the warm welcome. Look forward to productive engagements to take forward this special relationship."





In his welcome message, the Mauritius Foreign Minister Maneesh Gobin said the two countries would continue to strengthen ties between the two countries.





"Delighted to welcome @DrSJaishankar to Mauritius. His visit highlights the strong and enduring partnership between our nations. Together, we continue to strengthen our ties and explore new avenues of cooperation. #IndiaMauritius #GlobalSouth@MEABharat @MEAIndia @HCI_PortLouis," the minister posted on X.





During his visit, Jaishankar will hold meetings with Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth and several other senior ministers, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a press release on Monday.





This comes around a month after PM Jugnauth visited India for the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with his new cabinet and Council of Ministers.





The visit marks one of Jaishankar's first bilateral engagements following his re-appointment in the PM Modi-led government. Previously, Jaishankar visited Mauritius in February 2021.





In a press release, MEA stated, "During the visit, EAM will call on the Prime Minister of Mauritius, H.E. Mr. Pravind Jugnauth and will hold bilateral meetings with other senior ministers of the Government of Mauritius. In addition, he will engage with other prominent Mauritian leaders."





"The visit will provide an opportunity for both sides to comprehensively take stock of various facets of the bilateral relationship," it added.





