



Paro: India's new Foreign Secretary, Vikram Misri, arrived in Paro, Bhutan, on Friday and met with Bhutanese Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay during his two-day official visit.





Misri assumed the charge of Foreign Secretary of India on July 15, this year.





In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Bhutan said, "The visit is in keeping with the tradition of regular high-level bilateral exchanges and will provide an opportunity for the two sides to review the entire gamut of bilateral ties."





Further, the Embassy also stated that the meeting reaffirmed the strong friendship between India and Bhutan, with Misri assuring the Bhutanese government of India's commitment to strengthening their bilateral ties.





"Foreign Secretary @VikramMisri called on @PMBhutan Lyonchhen Dasho Tshering Tobgay," Indian Emabssy said in a post on X.





"FS reaffirmed the close bonds of friendship India shares with Bhutan & India's firm commitment to further strengthen India Bhutan ties as per the priorities of the Royal Government and people of Bhutan," the Embassy added





Misri will pay an official visit to Bhutan from July 19 to 20, 2024, which will be his first visit abroad after taking over as Foreign Secretary, the Ministry of External Affairs informed in an official release.





During the visit, Foreign Secretary Misri will receive an audience with the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck.





He will call on Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade Lyonpo DN Dhungyel, and meet Foreign Secretary Pema Choden and other senior officials of the Royal Government of Bhutan. The two foreign secretaries will also co-chair the India-Bhutan Development Cooperation Talks ('Plan Talks').





The visit is in keeping with the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between India and Bhutan, and underscores the highest priority the Government of India attaches to its 'Neighbourhood First' Policy, the MEA also said.





(With Inputs From Agencies)










