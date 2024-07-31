



The Indian Army is set to enhance its operational capabilities by deploying small unmanned aerial systems (Small-UAS) to combat terrorism, particularly in the Jammu region, which has seen a rise in Pakistan-backed terrorist activities. This strategic move aims to bolster reconnaissance efforts and provide real-time intelligence on terrorist movements and hideouts.





Role of Small-UAS In Counter-Terrorism





The Small-UAS will play a crucial role in intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) operations. These drones are expected to be equipped with miniature payloads that can eliminate threats without risking human lives. This capability is particularly important given the recent increase in drone-related incidents along the India-Pakistan border, where drones have been used for both smuggling and direct attacks on military installations.





Context of Rising Terrorism In Jammu





The Jammu region has become a focal point for terrorist activities, with recent attacks resulting in the loss of Indian Army soldiers. For instance, a recent attack in Kathua district led to the deaths of five soldiers, highlighting the urgent need for enhanced surveillance and response capabilities. The Indian Army's deployment of Small-UAS is a direct response to these escalating threats, aiming to improve situational awareness and operational readiness.





Countering Drone Threats





In addition to deploying its own drones, the Indian Army is also focused on countering the increasing use of drones by terrorist groups. Reports indicate that Pakistani drones have been involved in smuggling arms and conducting surveillance, which poses a significant challenge to Indian security forces. The Indian Army's initiative to utilize Small-UAS is part of a broader strategy to adapt to the evolving nature of warfare, where unmanned systems are becoming increasingly prevalent.





In conclusion, the deployment of these small unmanned aerial systems by the Indian Army represents a significant step in enhancing its counter-terrorism capabilities in Jammu. By leveraging advanced drone technology, the Army aims to improve its intelligence-gathering efforts and respond more effectively to the threats posed by Pakistan-backed terrorism. This initiative underscores the importance of adapting military strategies to address modern challenges in warfare.





Agencies







