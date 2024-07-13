



India’s state-owned Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) today said it has decided to commission a project to develop the country’s first-of-its-kind Underwater Launched Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (ULUAV) which can be used for multiple combat roles to bolster marine hard power.





“The project relates to versatile marine battlefield accessories which can be deployed in multiple combat roles. The objective is intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance and maritime domain awareness (MDA),’ the Defence Ministry said, adding the project has been awarded to Pune-based Sagar Defence Engineering Pvt Ltd.





A ULUAV will have the capability to be deployed quickly from a moving submarine. The private company had earlier developed a maritime spotter drone for the Indian Navy.





This is among the seven new projects sanctioned by DRDO to private industries under the Technology Development Fund scheme for various requirements of the Armed Forces and aerospace and defence sectors.





The indigenous development of these technologies will strengthen the military industrial ecosystem, the Ministry said.





Among the other projects are development of a long-range remotely operated vehicles for detection and neutralization of underwater objects, development of ice detection sensor for aircraft, development of Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System-based Timing Acquisition and Dissemination System and an indigenous toolkit for simulator training of pilots in realistic scenarios to help in mission planning and large force engagement.





