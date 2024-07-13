



In Ladakh, in a grand prelude to the Rajat Jayanti of Kargil Vijay Diwas, the Indian Army hosted a spectacular ‘Know Your Army’ Weapon and Equipment Display at the Kargil Helipad. Major General Sachin Malik, GOC 8 Mountain Division, was the Chief Guest, accompanied by Brigadier Prateek Prashar of the 121 Infantry Brigade and other Army officers.





The event drew enthusiastic crowds, including children from various schools, Degree College Kargil, Degree College Zanskar, and NCC Cadets. The community was treated to an impressive showcase of the latest weaponry and equipment from the Indian Army and Indian Air Force. Interactive exhibits and thrilling rides, such as military vehicle experiences and breathtaking hot air balloon rides, captivated the young attendees.





Children were particularly engaged in the hands-on activities, gaining insights into the sophisticated technology and the essential role it plays in national defence.





The event also featured interactions with soldiers and women officers, providing young attendees, especially girls, with a glimpse into military life and inspiring future aspirations to join the armed forces.





Additionally, motivational movies and career counselling sessions aimed to inspire the next generation to consider careers in the Indian Army. A teacher in charge of the school children from LOC Village Kaksar, described the event as highly informative, offering children first hand knowledge of the equipment and machinery used by the Indian Army. A student from Degree College Zanskar expressed gratitude to the Indian Army for the informative Mela, highlighting their 250 km journey to attend the event and urging for more such events in the future. The ‘Know Your Army’ Equipment Display successfully combined education, entertainment, and inspiration, leaving a lasting impact on over 3,000 locals and children who attended.





