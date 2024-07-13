



SEBEX 2, proposed as an alternative to Trinitrotoluene (TNT) in various projectiles such as guns and missiles, promises to transform worldwide military operations through its adaptability and superior performance, experts say.





India has achieved a significant breakthrough by creating a new explosive SEBEX 2 that is reported to be 2.01 times more lethal than standard TNT, official sources say.





Extensively tested and certified by the Navy, the newly-formulated explosive has the potential to greatly enhance the destructive capabilities of bombs, artillery shells and warheads without increasing their weight.





At the same time, the National Security Agency of India has conducted thorough testing and officially certified the explosive.





This positions it as one of the most powerful explosives worldwide, designed to innovate across a range of munitions while maintaining a crucial balance with weight considerations.





Make in India: SEBEX-2 Explosive Composition Two Times More Powerful than TNT





The effectiveness of an explosive is pivotal as it "dictates the magnitude of its blast impact across underwater, surface, and aerial targets" retired rear admiral Om Prakash Singh Rana, former director-general of naval armament inspection, said.





Against underwater targets, Rana emphasised that the entire blast energy causes damage to the target, whereas for surface and air targets — the entire explosive power is used "as a mix of blast and fragmentation effects to destroy the targets."





That shows "how greater explosive power leads to increased blast effectiveness," he added. "In this context, the indigenous SEBEX-2 explosive composition, developed and manufactured locally, holds profound significance."





SEBEX 2 is twice as lethal than TNT and enhances destructive power in missiles and torpedoes, according to a source who prefers to remain unnamed.





Sources indicated that replacing 15 kg of TNT with SEBEX 2 in a torpedo or missile increases its capability to destroy targets like buildings or bridges, potentially boosting effectiveness against larger enemy assets in land-based warfare.





Rana explained that TNT is used as the benchmark for explosive power, and that Research Department Explosive (RDX) is approximately 25% more powerful than TNT.





A more advanced compound is High Melting Explosive (HMX), which is approximately 25% more powerful than RDX and roughly 1.5 to 1.6 times stronger that TNT, the expert noted.





Meanwhile, Rana pointed out that the SEBEX-2 composition, likely "incorporates a blend of TNT, HMX, and potentially additional elements like aluminium, wax, or other specified additives."





These components are chosen to augment both the potency and safety characteristics of the explosive in operational environments, he noted.





Rana highlighted that the Indian Navy has conducted "rigorous testing to validate the efficacy and reliability of this innovative explosive formulation."





The progression from TNT to RDX and HMX as a superior option presents a wide array of permutations and combinations of these explosives suited for diverse applications, Rana said.





Employing SEBEX-2 explosive in diverse conventional ammunition systems of the Armed Forces will provide significant advantages, enabling the delivery of higher quantities of potent explosive material for enhanced blast effects and increased damage to targets, the analyst stressed.





The development of SEBEX-2 marks "tremendous advancement and a significant step forward in the right direction for indigenous explosive technology reshaping its employability for various conventional armament applications," Rana asserted.





But, according to an official, SEBEX 2 is more susceptible to shock, heat or nearby explosions due to its reduced stability without plastic bonded or shock-resistant high explosive content, making it unsuitable for ship-based munitions where stability and safety are crucial.





Official stressed that SEBEX 2's strategic significance lies in its application in advanced weapons systems such as the Agni, K4, K5, K6, Dhanush and the land-based Brahmos missiles.





Revolutionizing Global Military Operations with Versatility and Effectiveness





As a substitute for TNT, SEBEX 2 can "feasibly be employed wherever TNT is utilized — whether in artillery ammunition, landmines, torpedoes, missiles, bombs, and various other conventional munitions," retired Indian Navy commodore Anil Jai Singh, a specialist in anti-submarine warfare weapons and systems remarked.





Before it can be exported explosive manufactured by Solar Industries and Economic Explosives "must first satisfy the current demands of India. It is essential to ensure that it aligns with the requirements of our armed forces before considering exportation," Rana suggested.





The commodore stressed that explosives are primarily designed for military use to achieve precise and decisive impacts — and SEBEX 2, as a viable substitute for TNT across a range of projectiles including guns and missiles, has "the potential to revolutionize global military operations with their versatility and effectiveness."





Apart from SEBEX 2, the Indian Navy has approved SITBEX 1, recognized for its prolonged blast duration and significant heat output, making it exceptionally effective in demolishing enemy bunkers, tunnels and fortified positions.





And SIMEX 4, certified as an insensitive munition, prioritizes safety throughout its storage, transport and operational phases.





Rana believes there is significant potential for advancing explosives further by exploring diverse combinations of TNT, HMX, and additional elements like aluminium which could lead to the development of more potent and advanced explosives in the future.





The ultimate aim is to "supply safe, reliable and effective ammunition to Indian Armed Forces to meet the end user requirements and in this direction, development of indigenous SEBEX-2 explosive composition is a step in the right direction of Atmanirbhar Bharat," he concluded.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







