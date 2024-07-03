



Dhaka: Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi interacted with the Commandant of National Defence College Lt Gen Md Saiful Alam, the faculty and staff and provided an overview of flux in the security environment in the broader Indo-Pacific Region from a naval perspective.





The Navy Chief is on a visit to Bangladesh and visited the National Defence College on Tuesday.





During the visit, he interacted with the commandant Lt Gen, faculty, staff and the officers of the National Defence College.





"Adm Dinesh K Tripathi #CNS, during his visit to the National Defence College, #NDC Bangladesh interacted with the Commandant Lt Gen Md Saiful Alam, faculty & Staff, & Officers undergoing the NDC," the Indian Navy said in a post on X.





Further, in his address to the NDC "Class of 2024", the Navy Chief provided an overview of the geopolitical trends.





"In his address to NDC #Classof2024, on the topic "Turbulent Tides and Times - Steering a Steady Course" #CNS provided an overview of the geopolitical trends & flux in the security environment in the broader #IndoPacific Region #IPR from a naval perspective," the Indian Navy stated.





The CNS further stressed these trends including the opportunities for like-minded nations in the Indo-Pacific Region to cooperate and collaborate aligned to the Indian government's vision of SAGAR to ensure a free, open, peaceful and inclusive Indo-Pacific.





"#CNS highlighted the "so what" of these trends including opportunities for like-minded nations in #IPR to cooperate & collaborate aligned to the GoI vision of #SAGAR & #IPOI towards ensuring a free, open, peaceful & inclusive #IPR for shared peace & prosperity for all littorals in the #IndianOceanRegion," the Indian Navy stated on X.





Earlier on Monday, the pre-sail discussions between the Indian Navy and the Bangladesh Navy focused on streamlining procedures to enhance interoperability and exercises to be undertaken during the Maritime Partnership Exercise.





"The pre-sail discussions b/n #IndianNavy & #BangladeshNavy focused on streamlining procedures to enhance #interoperability & exercises to be undertaken during #MaritimePartnershipExercise. Towards promoting esprit de corps & cohesiveness, a friendly volleyball match was held b/n IN & BN personnel," the Indian Navy said on X.





Moreover, the Indian Naval Ship Ranvir arrived in Bangladesh's Chattogram on Saturday last week, as part of an operational deployment and will participate in multiple engagements and maritime exercises, the Ministry of Defence said in a press release.





INS Ranvir of the Eastern Fleet under the aegis of the Eastern Naval Command, was accorded a warm welcome by the Bangladesh Navy.





This report is auto-generated from a syndicated feed







