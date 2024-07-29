



Jerusalem: Israel soldiers continued targeted raids on Hamas facilities in the southern Gaza areas of Rafah and Khan Yunis in the past 24 hours, the Israel Defence Forces said on Monday morning.





Numerous terrorists were eliminated in air strikes and close-quarters encounters.





Ground forces also dismantled Hamas infrastructure in Khan Yunis.





Also during the past day, the Air Force struck 35 Hamas targets across Gaza, including armed terror squads, infrastructure, and buildings rigged with explosives.





Meanwhile, Mossad director David Barnea returned to Israel on Sunday night after another round of multilateral talks on a ceasefire agreement in Gaza.





"Mossad Director David Barnea has returned from his meeting with the mediators in Rome. At the meeting, the sides discussed the document with the clarifications regarding the draft agreement that was conveyed from Israel," the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.





"The negotiations on the main issues will continue in the coming days," the statement added.





Israel reportedly demanded that its forces remain in the Philadelphi Corridor -- a buffer zone along the length of the Gaza-Egypt border -- during the first phase of a ceasefire. It also reportedly demanded to receive a list of every living hostage, and the establishment of an inspection mechanism to ensure that Hamas figures in southern Gaza cannot return to the northern Strip.





At least 1,200 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the 115 remaining hostages, 39 have been declared dead. Hamas has also been holding captive two Israeli civilians since 2014 and 2015, and the bodies of two soldiers killed in 2014.





