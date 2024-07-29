



Quetta: Pakistani security forces attacked the sit-in protest in front of the University of Balochistan and abducted 12 women and more than 50 men from Baloch national gathering, illustrating a heightened crackdown on dissent in Balochistan.





In a post on X, Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) stated, "Security forces attacked the sit-in protest in front of the University of Balochistan and abducted twelve female and more than fifty male protesters."





"Human rights violations in Balochistan are at their peak. State institutions are brutally suppressing peaceful voices, recording yet another history of atrocities against the Baloch people. The sit-in protest was held against the state's brutal crackdown on the Baloch Raaji Muchi. While the protesters were demanding justice, they themselves became the target of a fascist state," the post added.





According to the BYC, Pakistani security forces fired upon and forcefully diverted the peaceful Karachi-based Baloch Raaji Muchi caravan at Kund Malir.





BYC stated, "Yesterday, Pakistani forces opened fire on the peaceful caravan of Baloch Raaji Muchi Karachi in Kund Malir. The security forces forcibly turned the caravan back. In response, the caravan has begun a sit-in at Zero Point and Zero Point will be blocked until they are allowed to join Baloch Raaji Muchi in Gwadar."





The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) underscored the steadfastness of the Baloch people backing the Baloch National Gathering, despite state attempts to obstruct their involvement. The movement, termed Baloch Raaji Muchi, witnessed a substantial turnout, joining convoys bound for Gwadar.





Despite state interference, the BYC stressed the resolve of Baloch communities to participate in the gathering, focusing on addressing concerns like enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, torture, and arbitrary detentions.





The Baloch community has endured profound suffering from severe human rights abuses. Enforced disappearances are a critical issue, where individuals are seized by state or associated forces without legal charges, leaving families in anguishing uncertainty and often subjecting victims to brutal torture.





Extrajudicial killings worsen the situation, targeting activists and critics without fair legal proceedings, instilling widespread fear and quashing dissent.





Torture and mistreatment in detention are widespread, with victims enduring physical and psychological abuse to extract confessions or suppress opposition.





Arbitrary detentions are also common, disrupting lives and fostering a pervasive atmosphere of fear. Additionally, there is significant suppression of free speech, including harassment and censorship of journalists and activists, which stifles public debate and accountability.





This report is auto-generated from a syndicated feed







