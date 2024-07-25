



Vientiane: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a meeting with Philippines Secretary for Foreign Affairs Enrique Manalo on Thursday and discussed strengthening the collaboration between the two nations and partnership in Indo-Pacific.





In a post on X, Jaishankar stated, "Delighted to meet my friend @SecManalo of Philippines today in Vientiane. Discussed the strengthening collaboration between our two democracies and partnership in the Indo-Pacific, especially in upholding the rule of law and ASEAN centrality."





Jaishankar also held a meeting with Timor Leste counterpart, Bendito Freitas, on the sidelines of ASEAN meetings. The two leaders exchanged views on shared priorities in the Indo-Pacific.





Sharing details regarding about his meeting with Freitas, Jaishankar in a post on X stated, "Pleasure to meet FM Bendito Freitas of Timor Leste on the sidelines of #ASEAN meetings. Our Delhi to Dili friendship continues to diversify and deepen. Also exchanged views on our shared priorities in the Indo-Pacific region."





Earlier in the day, Jaishankar arrived in Vientiane, Laos, to participate in the crucial ASEAN-mechanism meetings aimed at strengthening India's relations with Southeast Asian nations. He expressed optimism about advancing India's engagement with ASEAN countries, marking a significant milestone in the Act East Policy's decade-long journey.





"Arrived in Vientiane, Laos to take part in the ASEAN-mechanism meetings. Look forward to further deepening India's ties with ASEAN as we mark a decade of Act East Policy," said EAM Jaishankar in a post on X.





Jaishankar is on a visit to Vientiana from July 25 to 27 to take part in the Foreign Ministers' Meetings under the ASEAN framework in the format of the ASEAN-India, East Asia Summit (EAS), and ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF), the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed in a press release earlier.





EAM Jaishankar is visiting Laos at the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Laos, Saleumxay Kommasith. The visit underlines India's deep engagement with and the importance India attaches to the ASEAN-centred regional architecture, our strong commitment to ASEAN unity, ASEAN centrality, the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP) and taking forward the ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.





It is of particular significance that this year marks a decade of India's Act East Policy, which was announced by the Prime Minister at the 9th East Asia Summit in 2014, the MEA said.





The External Affairs Minister is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from other countries in Vientiane on the margins of the ASEAN-related meetings.





ASEAN is a political and economic union of 10 countries in Southeast Asia. As the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) continues to grow in strength, India, too remains a valued partner for the economic union.





