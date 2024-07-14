New Delhi: US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti termed India-US relations deep and broad and said that the two largest democracies India and the US value principles as the guiding light for peace in the world.





India sees its future with the United States and the US sees its future with India, US Ambassador to India, said at US-India Defence News Conclave in the national capital, while further stressing the role of commerce, technology, people and security, central to this vital partnership





The US envoy was speaking at the two-day 'US-India Defence News Conclave: Stories of US-India Defence and Security Partnership' conclave in the national capital, a press release by US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) said on Saturday.





He delivered the keynote address at the final conclave of the series of the US-India Defence News project, titled 'Dialogues on Deliverables to Deliveries' that concluded with insightful discussions and a forward-looking agenda for the US-India defence partnership.





The US Mission to India, in partnership with CUTS International, and in collaboration with the United Service Institution of India (USI) and the USISPF organized this conclave in Delhi.





https://x.com/USAmbIndia/status/1811450110842405196





Noting that India-US ties are deep and broad, Garcetti affirmed that Americans' enthusiasm for India has not died down a bit.





Addressing the event, Garcetti said, "Our relationship is not a bet, it is a commitment and friendship that is true, tried, and is tested. It is not a win or lose or a zero-sum game, it's all about trusting each other without the hope for return."





Ambassador Garcetti emphasised that both countries value principles as the guiding light for peace in the world. He added that New Delhi and Washington have pledged to go further in terms of technology, defence, start-ups, tech and space.





"When we stand together with our friends, we can ensure that right can make the might. When the two largest democracies come together, it reflects how much we value principles as the guiding light for peace in the world," Garcetti underscored.





"We (United States) are with you (India) for the long haul and our leaders have pledged to go further in terms of technology, defence, start-ups, tech and space. We want India to be a place we come to, to fix our ships, to find great jobs, and to know each other's systems and training," he further stated.





This event was a culmination of a series of sessions that were designed to foster meaningful discussions on the US-India defence partnership that aimed to bring industry experts from both countries and generate awareness about the growing partnership in the Indo-Pacific and beyond, among the traditional and online media professionals across India.





The event kicked off with a welcome session and an inaugural session, followed by the first session, 'Celebrating India-US Defence Ties: The Most Consequential 21st Century Partnership' which explored the historical evolution of the strategic relationship, current initiatives, and future growth areas.





Subsequent sessions included 'Above & Beyond: Bilateral Partnership in Space and the Indo- Pacific' focusing on maritime security, space cooperation, and ocean diplomacy, and 'CEOs of Bilateral Partnership: Co-design, Co-develop & Co-produce' which addressed building a modern defence industrial ecosystem and enhancing joint R&D and manufacturing capabilities.





The second day of the conclave began with remarks by the Defence Attaché of the US Embassy to India, Rear Admiral Michael Baker.





"The best method to deter war is having the capability and capacity, interoperability, will, and political resolve to win - which India and the United States have," he said.





Vishesh Negi, Joint Secretary of International Cooperation at the Ministry of Defence said that India and the US are natural partners in the 21st century and beyond, and the two nations have a robust military-to-military cooperation exercising together.





"India and the US are natural partners in the 21st century and beyond. This partnership has a robust defense and security focus along with promoting regional stability and ensuring common prosperity for India and the United States. What we have now is a very robust military-to-military cooperation exercising together and, the major reasons are the use of similar technology and the interest in the Indo-Pacific region," Negi said.





The 'Fourth Pillar of Democracy: Informed View of U.S.-India Defence Relations' panel with renowned journalists covering the defence sector from key national media outlets emphasized the role of media in shaping public perceptions, countering misinformation, and sharing success stories of bilateral defence collaborations.





The final session, 'The Road Ahead: Indo-US for the Global Good' outlined the next steps for the partnership, including overcoming challenges, promoting joint production and technology collaboration, and working within multilateral frameworks like the Quad.





In her closing remarks, Gloria Berbena, the Minister Counsellor for Public Diplomacy at the US Embassy in India highlighted the need for more such conclaves.





She said what they are trying to achieve is "clear and understandable" for the average Indian and American citizen, adding that the need for an informed citizenry is very critical in the challenging geopolitical realities of this century.





"We launched this series of conclaves to try to help demystify aspect of our military and security relationship...recognizing that unless what we are doing and trying to achieve in this area is clear and understandable for the average Indian and American citizen, in addition to those who think and work in this sector every day, we are not doing our jobs well. And ultimately, we are not serving our publics and our democracies well. Our security partnership must be as transparent as possible, and be open to scrutiny and discussion," Berbena said.





She added, "A big part of that is fostering a strong and professional journalistic understanding and to facilitate ready access to reliable and objectively verifiable information. These are pillars of every democratic nation, and they undergird public trust and accountability. As our nations navigate rapidly shifting and the often times challenging geopolitical realties of this Century the need for an informed citizenry has never been more critical, and an informed citizenry depends on you all."





Each session was moderated by defence experts and featured distinguished panellists ensuring comprehensive and insightful discussions on strengthening the US-India defence and security partnership.





The event on day one started with a welcome address by Major General BK Sharma (Retd.), Director General of the United Service Institution of India, followed by an address from Pradeep S Mehta, Secretary General of CUTS International. Both speakers emphasised the crucial nature of the US-India partnership in the current geopolitical context.





Mehta said, "In the mid-to-long term, sustaining a strong, innovative, and resilient defence industrial base will be paramount to the security and prosperity of the current world order."





"As we navigate these complex and dynamic times, it is imperative for India to develop its defence and civil industrial base. In this effort, the US should recognise India as a strategic partner by extending all such privileges as it does to its treaty allies," Mehta added.





