



Bangalore: Major General VT Mathew has taken over as the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Karnataka and Kerala Sub Area. A statement from the Ministry of Defence said, Major General Ravi Murugan, General Officer Commanding(GOC) Karnataka and Kerala Sub Area, after having served for 37 years of meritorious service in Indian Army relinquished the command on July 1 and handed over the baton to the Major General VT Mathew.





The General Officer is an alumnus of Sainik School Kazakkotam in Thiruvananathapuram, National Defence Academy in Khadakwasla and Indian Military Academy, Dehradun. He was commissioned into 11 MADRAS Regiment in December 1988.





"In his 35 years of meritorious service the General Officer has held various important instructional, staff and UN peace keeping appoints during his service. He has been on UN Mission in Democratic Republic of Congo (MONUC) as Military Observer and was also the Chief Operational Officer, Force HQ UNISFA, Sudan," it stated.





The General Officer was the Major General Staff (MGGS) (Doctrine), HQ Army Training Command (ARTRAC) in his previous assignment before taking over as General Officer Commanding(GOC) Karnataka and Kerala Sub Area, the statement added.





(With Inputs From Agencies)



