



Dhaka: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday that the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is focused on ensuring the safety and well-being of Indian nationals in Bangladesh.





Sharing the update on the return of Indian nationals in Bangladesh on X, which was posted earlier by the official spokesperson of MEA, Randhir Jaiswal, the EAM wrote, "Appreciate the concern of families and well wishers of Indian nationals in Bangladesh."





"MEA is fully focused on ensuring their safety and well being. The current situation is as below," Jaishankar said further.





In its official release earlier today, amid the ongoing violence in Bangladesh, the High Commission of India in Dhaka and the Assistant High Commissions in Chittagong, Rajshahi, Sylhet and Khulna have been assisting the return of Indian nationals home following the recent developments there.





In order to facilitate safe travel, the MEA is also coordinating with civil aviation, immigration, land ports and Border Security Force (BSF) authorities.





"In coordination with the local authorities, measures are being taken by the High Commission and the Assistant High Commissions to facilitate safe travel to the border crossing points along the India Bangladesh International Border. MEA is also coordinating with civil aviation, immigration, land ports and BSF authorities to ensure a smooth passage for our citizens," the MEA said in its release.





The protests in Bangladesh have been driven by demands for reform in the country's quota system for civil service jobs, which reserves positions for specific groups, including descendants of those who participated in the 1971 War of Independence against Pakistan.





Bangladesh has imposed a curfew, and the authorities have disabled mobile internet services nationwide, citing the need to curb disinformation, according to The Washington Post.





According to MEA, 778 Indian students have returned to India through various land ports so far.





In addition, around 200 students have returned home via regular flight services through Dhaka and Chittagong airports.





"The High Commission of India in Dhaka and our Assistant High Commissions are in regular touch with more than 4000 students remaining in various universities in Bangladesh and are providing necessary assistance. Students from Nepal and Bhutan have also been assisted with their crossing into India on request," the MEA said.





