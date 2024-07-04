

Tel Aviv: In a solemn testament to the horrors of the October 7 attacks by Hamas, Captain Adam Ibbat, spokesperson for Israel's Southern District Front Command, unveiled a makeshift museum at Nir Oz Kibbutz.

Rows of charred vehicles, once thriving symbols of everyday life, now stand as haunting relics of Hamas' brutal assault.









"This is a small museum created almost by mistake," Captain Ibbat somberly noted, explaining how the site evolved from a scene of tragedy. "It happened when soldiers discovered tons of human ashes, a grim reminder of the atrocities committed here."









The museum, initially unintended, serves as a poignant reminder of the magnitude of evil witnessed that day. "We have seen the viciousness Hamas is capable of," Captain Ibbat emphasised, warning of their willingness to repeat such acts.









Inviting the world to bear witness, Captain Ibbat stressed the museum's role in preserving the truth. "Everyone is invited to see why we must continue fighting for our existence," she urged, highlighting the importance of remembering the victims and the ongoing struggle for peace.





Reflecting on the horrors endured at Kfar Azza, Captain Ibbat recounted the atrocities with a heavy heart. "Women were raped, children were mutilated, and innocent lives were taken," she recounted, underscoring the brutal reality faced by the community.









Despite the devastation, Captain Ibbat conveyed Israel's resilience. "No matter the adversity, we are committed to rebuilding and reclaiming our homeland," she affirmed, standing resolute against the backdrop of destruction.





The museum's collection of 1,650 burnt vehicles stands as a testament to the terror unleashed upon Nir Oz Kibbutz. Each car, once a testament to daily life, now tells a story of loss and survival in the face of unrelenting violence.









At least 37,953 people have been killed and 87,266 injured in Israel-Hamas war since October 7. The death toll in Israel from the Hamas-led attacks is estimated at 1,139 with dozens of people still held captive in Gaza, according to an Al Jazeera report.





