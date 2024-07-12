



New Delhi: Foreign Ministers from the BIMSTEC member countries held a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed ways to strengthen regional cooperation, including connectivity, energy, trade, health, agriculture, science, security and people-to-people exchanges.





During the meeting, PM Modi conveyed full support to Thailand for a successful BIMSTEC Summit. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval also attended the meeting.





In a post on X, PM Modi stated, "Glad to meet BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers. Discussed ways to strengthen regional cooperation, including connectivity, energy, trade, health, agriculture, science, security and people-to-people exchanges. Conveyed full support to Thailand for a successful Summit."





Foreign Ministers from the BIMSTEC member countries have gathered in the national capital for a two-day retreat meeting to bolster cooperation among Bay of Bengal countries. BIMSTEC is a regional organisation comprising 7 member states - Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Thailand.





On Thursday, S Jaishankar welcomed colleagues from across the world for the second Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Foreign Ministers' Retreat being held in Delhi from July 11-12.





EAM Jaishankar articulated India's strategic alignment with the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC), highlighting its significance within the country's broader geopolitical frameworks like - Neighbourhood First, Act East Policy and SAGAR vision.





While addressing the BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers' Retreat in New Delhi on Thursday, Jaishankar said, "For India, BIMSTEC represents the intersection of its 'Neighbourhood First' outlook, the 'Act East Policy' and the 'SAGAR' vision. Each of these endeavours is being purposed with a specific focus on the Bay of Bengal, where collaborative potential has long remained underrealised."





He added, "Our challenge is to change that for the better, and to do so rapidly. The retreat is meant to exchange ideas openly, candidly and fruitfully. We all benefited from the last such exercise in Bangkok."





Stressing the importance of the Summit, he said, "This one now has a particular importance as it serves to prepare strong outcomes for the Summit to be held later in the year. Our message should be clear - that we are all determined to infuse new energies, new resources and a new commitment into cooperation among the Bay of Bengal nations."





Highlighting the recent developments within BIMSTEC, Jaishankar noted, "The BIMSTEC Charter, for a start, has come into effect from 20 May this year. Global and regional developments also make it imperative that we find more solutions amongst ourselves."





Jaishankar expressed optimism about the outcomes, stating, "Our hope is that these would be expressed as shared and ambitious BIMSTEC Vision."





Highlighting the topics that were under consideration, EAM Jaishankar said, "Our discussions, in the first part, will revolve around connectivity, institutional building, cooperation in trade and business, collaboration in health and space, digital public infrastructure, capacity building and societal exchanges, as well as weighing on the merits of new mechanisms."





The first edition of the BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers' Retreat was held in Thailand's Bangkok on July 17, 2023. In an earlier press release, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated, "The Retreat will present an opportunity for the Foreign Ministers of the BIMSTEC countries to discuss, in an informal setting, avenues to broaden and deepen cooperation across various sectors including in the fields of security, connectivity, trade and investment, people to people contacts etc, in the Bay of Bengal region and littoral."





