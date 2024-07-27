



Zen Technologies, a global leader in defence training solutions and anti-drone technology, has recently unveiled a range of AI-powered, high-performance, innovative products for the global defence market in collaboration with its subsidiary AI Turing Technologies





Zen Technologies, a global leader in defence training solutions and anti-drone technology, has recently unveiled a range of AI-powered, high-performance, innovative products for the global defence market in collaboration with its subsidiary AI Turing Technologies. One of their notable innovations is the AI-powered robot Prahasta, a sophisticated automated quadruped that harnesses LiDAR technology and reinforcement learning algorithms to understand and create real-time 3D terrain mapping for unparalleled mission planning, navigation, and threat assessment. This groundbreaking creation serves as a clear testament to the company’s unwavering commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions through innovation.





In addition to Prahasta, Zen Technologies offers an impressive array of products, including the Hawkeye anti-drone system camera, the remote-controlled weapon station Barbarik-URCWS (Ultralight Remote Control Weapon Station), and the Sthir Stab 640, a durable and precision-engineered stabilised sight specially designed for armoured vehicles, ICVs, and boats. Each of these advanced offerings is meticulously crafted to provide unmatched defence solutions, catering to the diverse needs of their users.





“We believe that the launch of these products will raise awareness about the necessity of integrating advanced robotics into combat and reconnaissance missions,” said Ashok Atluri, Zen Technologies’ Chairman and Managing Director.





“Our self-funded products will further enable Zen to offer an expanded range of cutting-edge technologies to both current and prospective clients,” Atluri added.





Introducing The Prahasta Robot





This ground breaking automated quadruped robotics utilises LIDAR and reinforcement learning to generate real-time 3D terrain mapping, significantly enhancing mission planning, navigation, and threat assessment capabilities. The quadruped can be equipped with a range of calibre weapons, including 9mm, 5.56mm, and 7.62mm. Importantly, it can serve as the first line of defence for commandos during critical operations like 26/11, potentially saving lives in high-stakes situations.”





Hawkeye Anti-Drone System Camera





The Hawkeye is an advanced, state-of-the-art anti-drone system AI camera with multiple sensor detection modules. It can track drones in all weather conditions up to an impressive 15 km. This long-range capability ensures continuous threat detection and enhanced security.





Barbaric–URCWS: World’s Lightest Remote-Controlled Weapon Station





Barbaric–URCWS is the world’s lightest remote-controlled weapon station. It offers precise targeting capabilities ranging from 5.56mm to 7.62mm calibres for ground vehicles and naval vessels. It maximises battlefield effectiveness while minimising personnel risk. The company claimed in its statement that the AI-powered URCWS has recently undergone firing trials at Infantry School Mhow and Armoured School Ahmednagar and has performed well.





Sthir Stab 640: Stabilized Sight For Automatic Search and Tracking





The Sthir Stab 640 is a rugged, stabilised sight designed primarily for armoured vehicles, ICVs, and boats. It features an intelligent fibre optic gyro-stabilized system and delivers exceptional situational awareness. It boasts automatic search and tracking capabilities, showcasing its advanced AI features. This sight can be used in different weapon mounts, such as 7.62mm, 12.7mm, 20mm, and 30mm.





These cutting-edge products are designed to optimise mission planning, enhance navigation, and maximise combat effectiveness, all while minimising personnel risk.





“These innovations represent a significant advancement in autonomous defence operations,” reiterated CMD Atluri.





(With Reporting By Team BharatShakti)







