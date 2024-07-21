



Imphal: The Indian Army said on Saturday that they along with Manipur Police, averted a major tragedy in trouble-torn Manipur by defusing eight IEDs in Imphal East district.





"In a swift and decisive joint operation, the Indian Army, in collaboration with Manipur Police, successfully detected and defused eight Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) in Saichang Itham area of Imphal East district of Manipur, averting a major tragedy in the region," as per a press release from PRO Defence, Manipur, Nagaland & South Arunachal.





Acting on specific information, the Army column swiftly responded and, with the expertise of the Bomb Disposal Team, neutralized IEDs, weighing approximately 33 kg. This prompt action averted major incidents that were placed to target security forces and other commuters.





"The area is largely being used by the farmers and cattle grazers in Moirangpurel and Itham villages of Imphal East. The recovery has given a severe blow to the nefarious design of inimical elements planning to undertake subversive activities in the region," as per the release.





Earlier, in a joint operation launched by the Indian Army and Manipur Police on July 17, a huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered during search operations conducted in Imphal East district, a spokesperson from the Ministry of Defence said.





A joint team of the Indian Army and Manipur Police acted on specific information about the presence of arms and ammunition in Chanung Top in Manipur's Imphal East District.





Indian Army along with Manipur Police launched an extensive search operation from Kangpokpi and Imphal East District. The 72-hour-long operation was conducted with the deployment of Patrol dogs and Explosive Detection Dogs due to the complexity of the terrain.





The operation resulted in the recovery of a huge cache of arms and ammunition including thirteen long-range Range Mortars, four Burmese Iron Rod, an Improvised Explosive Device, one Modified Grenade Launcher, one G3 Rifle, and six 303 Rifles.





One .22 Pistol, a Grenade, 25 locally made Improvised Explosive Devices, 115 rounds of ammunition of various weapons, three magazines of multiple weapons, two Radio Sets and other war-like stores were also found according to officials.





Notably, the state of Manipur has been witnessing ethnic strife since May 2023.





The violence erupted in the north-eastern state on May 3 last year following clashes during a rally organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) to protest against the demand for the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe category.





