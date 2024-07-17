



Port Louis: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar joined Mauritius Minister of Public Service, Administrative and Institutional Reforms, Anjiv Ramdhany, on a visit to the New Civil Service College project at Le Reduit (State House).





Jaishankar emphasised that the friendship project will help meet the training needs of Mauritian civil servants and serve as a centre of excellence in public administration.





He further affirmed his desire to continue supporting capacity-building initiatives in Mauritius through our development partnership and institutional linkages.





"Pleased to join Minister Anjiv Ramdhany on a visit to the New Civil Service College project in Reduit. This friendship project will cater to training needs of Mauritian civil servants and serve as a centre of excellence in public administration. We will continue to support capacity building initiatives in Mauritius through our development partnership and institutional linkages," Jaishankar said in a post on X.





In 2022, a statement by the government of Mauritius thanked PM Modi for grant of USD 4.74 million for the Civil Service College project.





"Thanks to the generous grant of 4.74 Million USD by your Government, we will implement the new Civil Service College project, which will cater for the training needs of the public sector at large, including state-owned enterprises and also serve as a regional centre of excellence," it read.





EAM Jaishankar is on a two-day official visit to Mauritius. He arrived in Mauritius on Tuesday and thanked Mauritius Foreign Minister Maneesh Gobin for his warm welcome and stated that he looked forward to productive engagements to take forward the special relationship between the two nations.





This marks his first bilateral visit to Port Louis after being re-appointed in the third term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.





Earlier in the day, Mauritius Minister of External Affairs, Maneesh Gobin, expressed gratitude to India for its unwavering support to Mauritius.





Gobin called it a 'momentous day' as he inaugurated development projects with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar as India extended its support to Mauritius.





External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reaffirmed India's consistent and continued support for Mauritius in its quest for progress, and expressed pride in being a partner of Mauritius in its journey towards modernity.





"Mauritius is one of the first countries that I am visiting in my current term as External Affairs Minister. It underscores the strength and depth of our bilateral ties. It is also an opportunity to underline India's unwavering commitment to its special and enduring partnership with Mauritius," he added.





