TEJAS jet firing indigenously developed ASTRA air-to-air missile



The clearance was given to the DRDO and public sector firm BDL, during a recent visit by Indian Air Force Deputy Chief Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit to Hyderabad





New Delhi: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has given clearance to the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) to produce 200 Astra air-to-air missiles for its Su-30MKI and TEJAS fighter aircraft.





The clearance was given to the DRDO and public sector firm BDL, during a recent visit by Indian Air Force Deputy Chief Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit to Hyderabad.





While DRDO is the development agency for the project, BDL is the production agency for it, senior defence officials told India Today TV.





The program was cleared by the Defence Acquisition Council for the IAF and Indian Navy, under which 248 missiles were expected to be produced for both services in 2022-23.





These series of air-to-air missiles are part of the Astra program, which aims to enhance the aerial combat capabilities of the Indian Armed Forces. The Astra MK-1 missile, a predecessor to the MK-2, has already been successfully inducted into both the IAF and the Navy.





Senior defence officials said that work is currently underway on the Astra MK-2 missiles and the first test of this 130 km strike range missile is scheduled to take place in the upcoming months.





DRDO is focusing on developing a special motor to extend the missile's range, they said.





The existing Astra MK-1 missile has a range of up to 100 kilometres, with the potential for further extension.





The journey towards developing an indigenous air-to-air missile system began in 2001, when the DRDO initiated discussions with various stakeholders. The aim was to design and develop a missile system capable of engaging adversary targets beyond visual range.





Hyderabad’s Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL) was subsequently identified as the nodal lab for this project. A dedicated task force was formed to undertake preliminary studies and drive the project forward.





Agencies







