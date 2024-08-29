



India is developing the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), a fifth-generation stealth multirole fighter designed for both the Indian Air Force and Navy. This aircraft is notable for its twin-engine configuration and advanced stealth capabilities, aiming to enhance India's air power significantly.





Recent updates indicate that the AMCA will have two production lines. This strategy is intended to accelerate the manufacturing process and ensure that the aircraft can meet the operational demands of the Indian military. The project has faced delays, but with renewed focus and government support, the production is expected to ramp up significantly in the coming years.





The AMCA project began in 2008, with the aim of having the aircraft operational by 2030. Initial prototypes are being developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), and the program is currently in the detailed design phase. The first prototype's metal cutting was recently announced, marking a significant milestone in the development timeline.





The AMCA is designed to incorporate sixth-generation technologies in its MK-2 variant, which will follow the initial MK-1 version. Key features include advanced avionics, stealth technologies, and capabilities for supercruise, which allows the aircraft to fly at supersonic speeds without afterburners.





The AMCA represents a crucial step for India in joining the ranks of nations with advanced fifth-generation fighter capabilities. With two production lines planned, the project aims to enhance India's defence capabilities and address current air power shortfalls.





