



New Delhi: BEML Limited on Thursday said that it has achieved another milestone by successfully delivering Light Alloy Structures for the Launch Vehicle MK-3 (LVM3) program to Dr. Unnikrishnan Nair S, Director of VSSC, ISRO, at BEML’s Aerospace hangar in Bangalore. The structure was officially handed over by BEML's Director (Defence) Ajit Kumar Srivastav, during a ceremony attended by other functional directors from BEML’s leadership team and senior officials from ISRO.





"This event marks a pivotal moment in BEML’s ongoing partnership with India’s space initiatives," it added.





BEML’s Aerospace division has consistently demonstrated its expertise in manufacturing and delivering high-quality light alloy structures for ISRO’s various space programs. This division has been instrumental in fabricating critical components, including the Retro Motor Casings for the PSLV program in 2018 and the Strap-on Base Shroud structure for the Launch Vehicle MK-3 (LVM-3) in 2023.





To support these initiatives, BEML has established a state-of-the-art Aerospace hangar at its Bangalore Complex. This facility is equipped with advanced jigs, fixtures, and metrology instruments necessary for the fabrication of light alloy structures. The company has also developed specialized technical skill sets, enabling the precision machining of rings, iso-grid panels, and the surface treatment of larger components.





Over the years, BEML Aerospace has expanded its manufacturing capabilities to include critical airborne structures for missiles and aircraft, supplying these vital components to organisations such as DRDL, BDL, HAL, and ADA. The collaboration with Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) - ISRO began with the successful fabrication of Retro Motor Casings for the PSLV program in 2018. To date, BEML has delivered approximately 60 RS1 motor casings to VSSC.





Reflecting on this achievement, BEML CMD Shantanu Roy shared, “This is an extremely proud moment for BEML as we officially hand over these crucial structures to the VSSC team. We are sincerely grateful for the seamless support and guidance provided by VSSC, which has been instrumental in our successful accomplishment. I am confident that BEML will continue to meet ISRO’s expectations by delivering all 7 types of structures as per their schedule.”





BEML’s commitment to excellence in aerospace manufacturing continues to strengthen India’s position in the global space industry, aligning with the nation’s vision of self-reliance and technological prowess.





BEML Limited is a leading multi-technology company under the Ministry of Defence. It plays a pivotal role in serving India’s core sectors like Defence, Rail, Power, Mining and Construction by offering world class products. BEML Limited, a committed player in the field of manufacturing earthmoving, transportation, and construction equipment, celebrates a rich legacy spanning six decades of relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation.





(With Inputs From Agencies)



