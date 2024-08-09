



SSLV is a major leap forward in India's space capabilities



The SSLV is a compact, three-stage launch vehicle configured with solid propulsion stages and a liquid propulsion-based Velocity Trimming Module (VTM) as its terminal stage.





The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to forever change the satellite launch market with its Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV).





Scheduled for its third and final development flight on August 15, 2024, the SSLV is designed to meet the growing global demand for launching small satellites, offering a cost-effective and flexible solution.





What Is SSLV





The SSLV is a compact, three-stage launch vehicle configured with solid propulsion stages and a liquid propulsion-based Velocity Trimming Module (VTM) as its terminal stage.





It stands 34 meters tall, has a diameter of 2 meters, and a lift-off weight of approximately 120 tonnes. The SSLV can carry payloads of up to 500 kg to a 500 km planar orbit or 300 kg to a Sun-synchronous orbit (SSO).





One of the SSLV's most significant advantages is its low cost and quick turnaround time. Unlike the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), which takes about 70 days to integrate, the SSLV can be assembled in just 72 hours with a team of only six people.





The SSLV offers flexibility in accommodating multiple satellites, making it ideal for launching constellations of small satellites. It supports launch-on-demand capabilities, requiring minimal launch infrastructure.





The vehicle can manage multiple orbital drop-offs, allowing it to deploy several satellites in a single mission. This feature is particularly beneficial for commercial satellite operators and research institutions.





Why SSLV Is A Game Changer



The SSLV is poised to transform India's satellite launch market for several reasons.





The demand for small satellite launches has surged in recent years due to the increasing need for space-based data, communication, surveillance, and commercial applications.





The SSLV addresses this demand by providing a dedicated launch vehicle for small satellites, reducing dependency on larger rockets like the PSLV.





With its low development and manufacturing costs, the SSLV offers a more affordable option for satellite launches. This cost efficiency makes space more accessible to smaller players, including start-ups, universities, and developing nations.





The SSLV's quick turnaround time and minimal infrastructure requirements enable more frequent launches, allowing satellite operators to deploy their payloads faster.





This rapid deployment capability is crucial for time-sensitive missions and commercial ventures.





By offering a reliable and cost-effective launch vehicle, ISRO can attract more international clients, boosting India's position in the global space market. The SSLV's ability to support multiple satellite launches in a single mission further enhances its appeal to commercial operators.





As ISRO prepares for the SSLV's upcoming launch, the vehicle's potential to reshape the satellite launch landscape is becoming increasingly evident. The SSLV not only represents a technological advancement for India but also a strategic asset that can drive growth in the burgeoning space industry.





Agencies







