



Washington: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on August 23 received a ceremonial welcome in Washington, DC. Raksha Mantri was accorded ceremonial welcome while US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin hosted an honour cordon and meeting.





Rajnath Singh is undertaking an official visit to US from August 23 to 26, 2024, at the invitation of his counterpart. The visit comes in the backdrop of the growing momentum in India-US relations and Defence engagements at multiple levels. The visit is expected to further deepen and broaden the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, a press release said.





Agencies







