



The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) of India has developed an advanced Wheeled Armoured Platform (WhAP) specifically designed for Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) operations. This platform represents a significant advancement in India's indigenous defence capabilities. India has positioned itself to procure American Stryker eight-wheeled armoured fighting vehicles which is not amphibious, meaning it will not be able to cross water bodies like canals during an offensive operation inside Pakistan.





DRDO/VRDE 🇮🇳 developed CBRN variant of the 2nd Gen WhAP showings it's amphibious ops capabilities



American Stryker platform is not amphibious meaning it will not be able to cross water bodies like canals during an offensive operation inside Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/6tf4OfWhVt — News IADN (@NewsIADN) August 12, 2024 Key Features





Engine and Performance: The WhAP is equipped with a 600 horsepower diesel engine, optimized for high-altitude performance, ensuring reliability in challenging terrains.





Protection Systems: It incorporates advanced protection systems to safeguard the crew from CBRN threats as well as conventional attacks.





Modular Design: The vehicle features modular ballistic and blast protection, making it adaptable for various roles, including as an Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC), reconnaissance vehicle, and more.





Compact and Lightweight: Compared to its predecessors, the WhAP is more compact and lighter, enhancing its manoeuvrability.





Versatility And Applications





The WhAP is designed for multi-role capabilities, allowing it to be utilized in various operational contexts. It can function as a CBRN reconnaissance vehicle, a command post, an ambulance, and even a light tank. This versatility is crucial for modern military operations, where adaptability is key.





Recent Showcases





The WhAP was recently showcased at the Defence Expo in Pune, India, highlighting its advanced features and capabilities. This event provided an opportunity for stakeholders to witness the vehicle's potential first hand, emphasizing its role in enhancing India's defence infrastructure.





DRDO's Wheeled Armoured Platform is a cutting-edge development that enhances India's capabilities in CBRN operations, showcasing the nation's commitment to advancing its defence technology.





Agencies







