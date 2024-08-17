



New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday met US Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources Richard Verma in Delhi and spoke about the continuing momentum in the bilateral ties between the two countries.





Jaishankar and the former US Ambassador to India also exchanged views on regional and global issues. Richard Verma served as the 25th United States Ambassador to India. He was nominated by President Obama in September 2014.





In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Pleased to meet @DepSecStateMR Richard Verma today in Delhi. Spoke about the continuing momentum in our bilateral ties. And exchanged views on certain regional and global issues."





Earlier, Jaishankar, on Tuesday, speaking at the launch of Indiaspora's Impact report in the national capital, emphasised that India will be able to work with the president of the United States, whoever he or she will be.





Talking about the upcoming US presidential elections, Jaishankar said that the American system will throw up its verdict, and India is confident that it will work with whosoever's government it would be.





"Generally, we don't comment on other people's elections because we also hope others don't comment on us. But the American system will throw up its verdict. And, I'm not saying this just as a formality, but if you look over the last 20-odd years, maybe a little bit more for us, we have every confidence that we will be able to work with the president of the United States, whoever he or she will be," Jaishankar said.





On July 29, Jaishankar met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Tokyo at the Quad Foreign Ministers meeting and stated that they had a wide-ranging discussion on regional and global issues.





In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Great to catch up with @SecBlinken in Tokyo today. Our bilateral agenda progresses steadily. Also had a wide-ranging discussion on regional and global issues. Look forward to attending the Quad FMM tomorrow."





