



The Vibhram Series is a lightweight helicopter drone. These drones are equipped with EO/IR (Electro-Optical/Infra-Red) imaging systems, allowing the detection of targets even at night, making them ideal for night-time surveillance and precise daytime targeting



Vibhram is a high-endurance UAV capable of lifting a 5 kg payload and offers a range of more than 50 km. Being one of a kind bird, it stands out as the lightest UAV in its class, owing to a highly optimized design that makes use of advanced composite materials and the latest manufacturing technology. The UAV is equipped with a fully functional and robust autopilot system, granting its operator the freedom to perform tasks in fully or semi-autonomous modes. The autopilot system also includes multiple redundant fail-safe measures, making it a reliable tool in critical applications.





Vibhram UAV can be deployed for various applications such as CT/CI operations after establishing contact. Given its capability to fly for an extended duration, Vibhram can provide situational awareness in the areas of operation by acting as an eye in the sky. Additionally, Vibhram can be utilized in solutions like radio relay and for carrying LTE payloads. With its petrol-driven solution and high wind gust tolerance, Vibhram address a wide range of operations.





EndureAir's other products are E-Vibhram a high-endurance, multirole electric-powered UAV designed to meet a variety of applications. Alakh is a novel lightweight airframe equipped with a propeller and motor combination powerful enough to carry a payload of up to 150 grams at about 5000 meters, offering an endurance of 25 minutes. Sabal includes a highly optimised, innovative electric tandem-rotor unmanned helicopter design for high efficiency with excellent load-carrying ability with a variable-speed electric propulsion system.





Our Bureau







