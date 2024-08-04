



NEW DELHI: At least 50 foreign terrorists in small groups crossed over into India in small numbers over a period of time, indicating a colossal failure on the part of BSF and other intelligence gathering agencies.





Amidst a significant increase in terrorist infiltration in the Jammu region, resulting in the loss of personnel, Government of India prematurely repatriated two top Border Security Force (BSF) officials: former Director General Nitin Agarwal and former Special Director General Yogesh Bahadur Khurania, to their parent cadre.





Agarwal became the first chief of BSF whose tenure was curtailed prematurely by the government, a decision which was taken by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, whose other member is Home Minister Amit Shah.





Agarwal, as per rule, was appointed at the said post till July 2026, but was repatriated two years early. Agarwal, a 1989-batch Kerala cadre officer, had taken charge as BSF chief in June last year. This is the first such major step that the government has taken in recent times against such a top level officer.





He had long years of experience in working in paramilitary forces including in Sashastra Seema Bal, Indo-Tibetan Border Police and Central Reserve Police Force.





However, his tenure was marred with rising incidents of infiltration by Pakistani terrorists, who have sneaked into India, mostly from the border area in Jammu. Until the end of July, at least 24 encounters have happened in the region, in which at least 40 security personnel, 14 civilians and 11 terrorists have died.





This is now being described by the global media as a “new wave” of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, a development that has not escaped the attention of a government that prides itself on “ending terrorism” in the region by using a “muscular policy”, which refers to a more aggressive and hard-line approach towards handling internal security issues.





Various estimates suggest that at least 50 foreign terrorists in small groups infiltrated in the region in small numbers over a period of time, which indicates a colossal failure on the part of the BSF and other intelligence gathering agencies. Apart from checking infiltration, the BSF is required to collect intelligence to aid in border security, prevent cross-border terrorism and monitor smuggling. BSF is also required to coordinate with other security agencies, including Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) and Intelligence Bureau (IB) to share and enhance intelligence efforts.





The BSF guards approximately 192 kilometres of the India-Pakistan border in the Jammu region. This stretch includes both the International Border (IB) and the Line of Control (LoC).





This action by PM Modi is seen as a long-overdue step to enforce accountability at the highest level. Official sources indicate that more such actions are forthcoming against senior officials to convey a message to the security apparatus across the country.





These premature repatriations occurred following reports and inputs indicating that intelligence gathering in the Jammu region, where the BSF plays a crucial role, was not meeting expectations. This shortfall was contributing to the loss of soldiers and officers’ lives.





Khurania belongs to the 1990-batch Odisha cadre and had joined the said position at BSF in September last year. Prior to that he was serving as the special DG of Operations at the BSF headquarters in New Delhi.





Speculation is rife that Khurania, who previously served as superintendent of police in Rourkela, Mayurbhanj, Ganjam, and several other districts of Odisha, and as range DIG/IG of Bhubaneswar Range, Southern Range Berhampur, Northern Range Sambalpur, Operations, and Special Director of state vigilance, before joining the BSF in 2018 on deputation, could be appointed as the DGP of Odisha. The state currently does not have a regular DGP, with Arun Kumar Sarangi serving as Odisha’s DGP in-charge.





Incidentally, Khurania had landed in Jammu on Friday on a two-day visit to review the security situation in the region and had chaired a security review meeting attended by the other senior BSF officials. He was to attend similar review meetings on Saturday.





To be sure, the premature repatriation of IPS officers is not unprecedented. Since January 2018, the Ministry of Home Affairs has executed several such repatriations of IPS officers.





In January 2018, O.P. Singh, who was DG CISF at that time, was sent back to UP and appointed as DGP UP. In January this year, Rajiv Omprakash Pandey, who was DIG National Investigation Agency, was prematurely repatriated and appointed as DIG Central Kashmir Range.





In March, P.V. Ramasashtry, who was Special DG, BSF was sent back prematurely to his home cadre Uttar Pradesh and appointed DG Prison.





Similarly, Binod Kumar Singh, who was Additional Director General, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), was sent back prematurely to his home cadre of Uttar Pradesh in April and appointed ADG, Cybercrime.





In June, Mahesh Chandra Laddha, who was IG CRPF, was sent back to Andhra Pradesh and appointed as ADGP, Intelligence.





Similarly, Alok Kumar, who was IG CISF, was appointed as Director General of Goa after being prematurely repatriated last month.





(With reporting by Sunday Guardian Live)







