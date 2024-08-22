



Taipei: Former Indian-origin US Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, on Wednesday in Taipei urged the UN to acknowledge Taiwan more fully, advocating for its inclusion as a full member and a coordinated pushback against China's claims over the island, Taiwan's Central News agency reported.





At the afternoon session of the Ketagalan Forum, an annual seminar on Indo-Pacific security issues sponsored by the Taiwanese government, Nikki Haley cautioned that Beijing might resort to military threats if the US and other countries support Taiwan, the country's Central News agency reported.





Haley argued that this potential threat underscores the urgent need for democracies to act decisively. Haley called for the US and its allies in Europe and Asia to quickly bolster their military capabilities to serve as a stronger deterrent.





"We should support Taiwan now, rather than waiting for a potential Chinese invasion. By taking proactive steps, we can discourage China from initiating conflict," she said, per report by Taiwan's Central News agency.





Notably, China claims Taiwan as its own territory and has vowed to bring it under its control, if necessary, by force. Beijing also pressures countries to sever formal ties with Taipei, further isolating Taiwan from the global community.





In addition, Haley supported an economic strategy that included establishing a US-Taiwan Free Trade Agreement to benefit both nations and lessen China's economic leverage. She emphasized that strengthening economic ties and shifting trade routes will take time, so initiating these efforts as soon as possible is essential, the report stated.





Taiwan's Central News Agency stated that China may view Nikki Haley's statements and proposals as a direct challenge to its authority and strategic interests. Her advocacy for Taiwan's full UN membership undermines China's longstanding position that Taiwan is a part of its territory and should not be internationally recognized as a separate entity.





Haley's call for increased military support from the US and its allies could be perceived as a move to destabilize the region and bolster Taiwan against Chinese pressure, potentially making any military aggression more complex and risky for Beijing.





Additionally, her support for a US-Taiwan free trade agreement aims to reduce China's economic influence over Taiwan, which could undermine China's leverage and economic strategy.





Overall, these actions may be seen by China as efforts to isolate it diplomatically, challenge its regional dominance, and create a more favourable environment for Taiwan, heightening tensions between the two sides, as per report by the news agency.





In her first visit to Taiwan, Haley, who served as the UN envoy from 2017 to 2018, expressed her long-standing support for the country. She commended Taiwan for its determination and called on democratic nations to support Taiwan more robustly.





