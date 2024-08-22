



On Wednesday, an Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter jet inadvertently released an "air store" near the Pokhran firing range in Rajasthan, creating an 8-foot deep crater. The incident occurred due to a technical malfunction during a routine training mission.





What Is An Inert Air Practice Store?





An inert air practice store is a type of dummy munition used by the military to train pilots and test aircraft systems without using live explosives. These practice stores help simulate real combat conditions without the risks associated with actual bombs or missiles. They are designed to be safe and non-damaging, as they do not contain explosive materials.





Immediate Response And Investigation





The IAF has confirmed that no damage to life or property was reported, as the object fell in a remote, uninhabited area. An inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the malfunction that led to the accidental release.





Local Accounts





Residents near the incident site, such as Khiv Singh from Rathora village, reported seeing a fighter jet flying low before hearing a loud explosion. He noted, "Shortly thereafter, a loud explosion was heard around two km away. Villagers rushed to the site and found an 8-feet deep crater with pieces of a bomb-like object scattered around." Another local, Jyoti Sinha, described the crater as "five to eight feet deep and 15 feet wide."





Past Incidents and Measures





This event is reminiscent of past incidents involving accidental releases or mishaps during military operations. A notable case occurred on March 9, 2022, when an IAF ground unit accidentally launched a BrahMos missile into Pakistan. The 2022 incident resulted in the dismissal of three IAF officers for lapses in procedures.





The IAF's immediate response involves a thorough investigation into the technical malfunction that caused the accidental release. The findings of this inquiry will likely influence future training protocols and safety measures to prevent similar incidents. The military will review the malfunction to improve the reliability of their inert practice stores and aircraft systems.





