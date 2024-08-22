TATA has developed a 155/52mm Mounted Gun System based on its 8X8 All Terrain Vehicle





The Indian Army has initiated a significant procurement process to acquire next-generation artillery guns valued at approximately ₹7,000 crore. This initiative aims to enhance the army's artillery capabilities by introducing lighter and more powerful towed gun systems, with an initial requirement of 400 units. The demand for these guns is expected to increase as older artillery equipment is phased out.





The new artillery guns will be designed and manufactured domestically, with a requirement that more than 50% of the content must be indigenous based on the contract value. This aligns with India's broader defence strategy to promote local manufacturing under the Make in India initiative. The guns are expected to be 155mm/52 calibre, which is a standard for modern artillery, and will incorporate advanced features such as higher automation and improved accuracy.





Several private defence companies, including Larsen & Toubro, Bharat Forge, and TATA Advanced Systems, are actively participating in this procurement process. These companies have previously invested in developing artillery systems and are now competing to fulfil the army's requirements. The collaboration with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is also notable, as these firms aim to leverage their expertise in artillery design and manufacturing.





The total requirement for these new artillery systems is projected to be around 1,200 units, indicating a substantial modernization effort within the Indian Army's artillery capabilities. As the procurement process progresses, the army is expected to finalize contracts and commercial offers from the participating companies, further enhancing its artillery force with state-of-the-art technology.





This initiative not only aims to bolster the Indian Army's operational readiness but also supports the growth of the domestic defence manufacturing sector, fostering innovation and self-reliance in military capabilities.





