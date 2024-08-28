



The Indian Air Force (IAF) is actively pursuing the acquisition of additional Airbus C-295 aircraft to replace its aging fleet of Soviet-era Antonov AN-32 transport aircraft. This initiative is part of a broader modernization effort aimed at enhancing the IAF's operational capabilities.





The IAF has already placed an order for 56 C-295 aircraft, with 16 units to be manufactured in Spain and the remaining 40 to be produced in India by TATA Advanced Systems Limited in collaboration with Airbus Defence and Space. The first of these aircraft has recently been delivered, marking a significant milestone in the IAF's modernization efforts.





As the AN-32 fleet ages, the IAF plans to begin retiring these aircraft starting in 2030. The C-295 is seen as a viable replacement option, with its production line expected to continue until around 2032. Currently, the IAF operates approximately 100 AN-32 aircraft, which were originally inducted between 1984 and 1991. The decision to phase out the AN-32s is partly due to stalled upgrade programs, exacerbated by geopolitical tensions affecting parts supply.





The IAF's interest in the C-295 extends beyond the initial order, as there are indications that the requirement for these aircraft could exceed the current order of 56. The versatility of the C-295 makes it suitable for various roles, including tactical transport, disaster response, and maritime patrol. Additionally, the IAF is exploring further enhancements and variants of the C-295 to meet its operational needs.





Agencies







