



Aerolloy Technologies Limited, a PTC Industries subsidiary, acquires a hot rolling mill to enhance titanium alloy production for aerospace and defence





On August 24, 2024, Aerolloy Technologies Limited (ATL), a wholly owned subsidiary of PTC Industries Limited, announced the acquisition of a Hot Rolling Mill.





ATL, known for producing strategic and essential materials and high-quality metal components for critical and super-critical Aerospace and Defence applications, will use the new facility to manufacture plates and sheets made from titanium alloys specifically for the Aerospace and Defence sectors.





This advanced capability, acquired from the USA, marks a significant milestone for the company. It will add value to the titanium alloy ingots and billets ATL plans to produce at its upcoming Strategic Materials Technology Complex in the Lucknow node of the UP Defence Industrial Corridor (UPDIC).





With the addition of the Hot Rolling Mill, the company will achieve a fully vertically integrated capability, covering the entire titanium alloy product value chain. This includes titanium alloy ingots, billets, bars, rods, castings, and now plates and sheets. This unique setup, which handles the entire value chain at a global scale from a single location, is expected to boost the company’s profitability and margins.





The technology for hot rolling to produce titanium plates and sheets is rare globally. This new capability will allow the company to produce thinner titanium sheets, essential for applications in the defence and aerospace industries, such as aircraft wings and corrosion-resistant components for marine engineering.





Commenting on this development, Mr Sachin Agarwal, Chairman & Managing Director of PTC Industries, said: “We are proud to announce the acquisition of a cutting-edge Hot Rolling Mill for the production of Titanium Alloy plates and sheets aimed at Aerospace and Defence applications. This strategic move, which involves creation of capability and capacity in India, marks a significant leap in our commitment to the ‘Make in India’ initiative. This acquisition fortifies our capabilities in manufacturing critical and strategic materials and components and also propels us towards achieving Parity while further expanding and securing its margins ”





PTC Industries Limited has been a leading Indian manufacturer of precision metal components for critical applications for more than 60 years. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Aerolloy Technologies Limited, the company supplies titanium and superalloy castings for aerospace and defence applications in India and for export.





Agencies







