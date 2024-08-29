Mark Dankberg, Chairman & CEO, Viasat, participates in National Space Day celebrations





New Delhi: There is limited internet connectivity over the Indian skies, since India allowed aircraft to have internet connectivity in flights only a couple of years ago. But this could soon change, as the global satellite communications giant Viasat, a California-based communications company, could provide internet connectivity over the Indian skies.





The country is set to launch - if all goes well - its most high-tech satellite 'GSAT-20' towards the end of the year. This high throughput satellite is being built by the UR Rao Satellite Centre in Bengaluru as a part of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).





A high throughput satellite is a communications satellite that can send data at much higher rates than traditional satellites.





This will not only provide satellite-based internet connectivity, but a part of fifth of the capacity is being reserved for providing in-flight internet.





Connecting remote locations is one big objective of global satellite communications giant Viasat Inc. It already has a big presence as it provides reliable connectivity to the Indian armed forces, among others.





One big gap in India, however, is the absence of in-flight Internet. Viasat and ISRO hope to bridge that gap.





"ISRO's GSAT-20 satellite will help give in-flight internet connectivity and Viasat looks to cooperate in this win-win combination," Mark Dankberg, chairman and CEO of Viasat, considered a global legend in satellite communications, said.





There is no in-flight internet in domestic flights once the aircraft takes off. International flights coming to India announce and switch off in-flight internet when they enter Indian airspace. This is what is dubbed "the big internet hole over India".





"Reaching the unreached is a big push by Viasat," said K Guru Gowrappan, president, Viasat. "Viasat has a good legacy in India on the defence side, and now connecting 1.4 billion Indians is a big opportunity for Viasat," he said.





India is getting ready to launch its big bird in the sky using SpaceX's Falcon-9 rocket. India has opted to launch it from the US since the satellite weighs 4,700 kg and is a shade heavier than what India's "Bahubali rocket" Launch Vehicle Mark-3 can take into a geostationary orbit.





"India is a leading space power in the world. The Indian Navy depends on Viasat for communications through Viasat's recent acquisition of Inmarsat, a specialist in providing connectivity in the high seas," Mr Dankberg said. Viasat has a huge footprint in India and hopes to expand its reach.





Agencies







