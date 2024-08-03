



The three terrorists were killed in a joint operation launched by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police following specific intelligence inputs received on August 27 regarding simultaneous infiltration bids from the Karnah sector and Kumkadi in Machil Sector.





District Police Kupwara had been maintaining close vigil and developing on-ground human intelligence regarding infiltration attempts from LOC at Kupwara.





On the evening of August 28, a suspicious movement was detected following which firing commenced which carried on till early morning on August 29.





Meanwhile, suspicious movement was also detected in Karnah Sector around 7 PM on August 28 shortly after which firing commenced there as well which continued into the early hours of August 29.





"Upon search conducted in the morning at both locations, two bodies were recovered at Kumkadi while one body was recovered at Karnah," a press release said.





Further search operations are underway.





Notably, this is the 6th operation in the Kupwara district this year which has now resulted in the killing of 10 terrorists including foreign infiltrators.





According to the officials, Kupwara police had been maintaining close vigil and developing on-ground human intelligence regarding infiltration attempts from Line of control (LOC) at Kupwara.





Earlier today, one terrorist is reported to have been killed in a joint anti-infiltration operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, officials said.





The operation was launched by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir police following intelligence inputs regarding likely "infiltration bids", on the intervening night of August 28-29 in the general area of Tangdhar, Kupwara.





Earlier on Wednesday, Lt Gen MV Suchindra Kumar, Army Commander Northern Command accompanied by the 16 Corps Commander, Lt Gen Navin Sachdeva visited forward areas along the line of control in the SunderbSector to review the prevalent security situation. He was briefed on the synergy between Security Forces and Operational preparedness in the region.





The Army Commander also visited supporting units of the formation and exhorted all ranks to maintain comprehensive operational readiness.





The Army Commander along with GoC Romeo Force, Major General Manish Gupta also visited troops in the hinterland and was briefed on the operational preparedness and security situation in the region. The Army Commander complimented the troops and exhorted all ranks to maintain high morale and professionalism for future challenges.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







