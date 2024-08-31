



India is set to commission its third nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine (SSBN), named INS Aridhaman, within the next six months. This announcement follows the recent induction of the second SSBN, INS Arighaat, into the Strategic Forces Command.





The commissioning of INS Aridhaman is part of India's broader strategy to enhance its sea-based nuclear deterrent, particularly in light of ongoing military tensions with China. The new submarine is expected to be slightly larger than its predecessors, allowing it to carry more long-range nuclear missiles.





INS Aridhaman is currently undergoing trials and is anticipated to be operational early next year. This submarine will join the ranks of INS Arihant and INS Arighat, which are crucial components of India's nuclear triad, providing a credible second-strike capability.





INS Arighat can also deploy K-4 missiles with a range exceeding 3,000 km, unlike INS Arihant, which is equipped with 750-km range K-15 missiles. This capability is vital for maintaining a credible strategic deterrent amid ongoing military tensions with China. SSBNs, capable of remaining submerged for extended periods, provide a secure and stealthy platform for second-strike capabilities, deterring potential first strikes.



