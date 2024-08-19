India is actively modernizing its fleet of MiG-29 fighter jets to enhance their combat capabilities, particularly in response to regional security challenges posed by the Chinese military. The Indian Air Force has projected an “urgent requirement” for upgrading its MiG-29 fighter aircraft with new stand-off ground attack weapons and associated avionics and control systems that would enhance their operational capability. This upgrade includes the integration of Israeli Rampage missiles, which are designed to significantly increase the lethality of these fighter jets.





MiG-29 aircraft would be modified to carry the High Speed Low Drag (HSLD) Mark-II stand-off weapon, having a strike range of over 180 kilometers, that would require retrofitting additional hardware as well as software on the aircraft. The MiG-29 is primarily an air defence fighter.





According to reports, India is in process of procuring 21 additional MiG-29s from Russia.





The Modernization Plan Involves Several Key Enhancements:





New Digital Interface: The MiG-29s will receive a modern digital interface to improve operational capabilities.





Updated Mounts and Power Supply: These upgrades will support the new weapon systems being integrated.





Launchers for Rampage Missiles: New launchers will be created specifically for the Rampage missiles, which have a maximum range of 250 km and can reach speeds of 1.6 Mach. Stand-off weapons are missiles or bombs which are launched from a sufficient distance away from the target to allow the attacking aircraft to evade enemy retaliation. These are used against surface targets and in most cases are precision guided.





The Rampage missile is a precision-guided weapon that features anti-jamming capabilities and utilizes a GPS-assisted inertial navigation system, allowing it to operate effectively in various weather conditions.





The decision to upgrade the MiG-29s with Rampage missiles is part of India's broader strategy to bolster its air power amid increasing military tensions in the region, particularly with China. The integration of these advanced missiles is expected to enhance the operational effectiveness of the MiG-29s, making them more formidable in both air-to-air and air-to-ground combat scenarios.





India's modernization of its MiG-29 fighter jets with Israeli Rampage missiles represents a significant step in enhancing its aerial combat capabilities. This upgrade not only reflects India's commitment to maintaining a robust defence posture but also highlights the growing defence cooperation between India and Israel.





