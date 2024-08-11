



After successful participation in Exercise Udara Shakti 2024 at Malaysia, the Indian Air Force (IAF) contingent returned to India, on 10 Aug 24. The joint air exercise was conducted in collaboration with the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) from 05 to 09 August 2024 at Kuantan, Malaysia. The IAF participated with Su-30MKI fighter jets.





During the exercise, IAF's Su-30MKI fighter jets engaged in air combat missions alongside the RMAF's Su-30MKM fighters, enabling the crew of both air forces to familiarize with each other's operational protocols, thereby enhancing interoperability, commonality and overall effectiveness in Su-30 aircraft operations. Aimed at bolstering operational efficiency, technical experts of both Air Forces engaged in exchange of their maintenance practices.





PIB Press Release



