Anurag Srivastava Joint Secretary (North) signing the MoU with A Arunachalam Director NSIL





New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) signed an MoU on Saturday for grant assistance for the launch of the Munal satellite, a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs said.





Randhir Jaiswal, the spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs said that the satellite was developed in Nepal, under the aegis of Nepal Academy of Science and Technology (NAST) and it will be launched on NSIL's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle on a gratis basis.





In a post on X, Jaiswal said, "An important milestone in India-Nepal Space cooperation. Today, @MEAIndia and @NSIL_India signed an MoU for grant assistance for the launch of the Munal satellite. The satellite developed in Nepal, under the aegis of Nepal Academy of Science and Technology (NAST), will be launched on NSIL's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle on a gratis basis."





Charge D' Affaires, Embassy of Nepal, Surendra Thapa, who was among the attendees of the event, praised the India- Nepal ties.





"Thanks to the MEA for inviting me to this event and witnessing this historic event. India and Nepal have engaged in every field. Now this engagement has gone to outer space. We used to say that Nepal-India relations are as high as the Himalayas and as deep as the India Ocean. Now we can say that it is as high as our Munal Satellite," he said.





Launch Service Agreement for the launch of Munal Satellite between NSIL and NAST was signed on January 4 in Nepal when External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar visited Nepal to co-chair the 7th JCM meeting, the statement said.





Munal Satellite is an indigenous satellite developed in Nepal, under the aegis of NAST. APN, a Nepali space start-up, has assisted Nepali students in the design and fabrication of this satellite. The satellite aims to build a vegetation density database of the Earth's surface. This satellite is expected to be launched soon on NSIL's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle, the statement said.





(With Inputs From Agencies)





